The Jaguars continued to give North Bay League soccer teams all they can handle in the early stages of Oak Division play, recording an even split in home matches with Santa Rosa and Montgomery.
Windsor opened the action on Jan. 14 against Santa Rosa, slipping past the Panthers, 3-1 with goals from Antonio Carranza (2) and Oscar Palmerin. Marius Bossard was tops for assists for the Jaguars.
Windsor played host to defending NBL champion Montgomery two nights later, with the Vikings cruising to a 4-0 win.
“It was a great team performance but we made some crucial mistakes and they capitalized on them,” Jags coach Gerardo Perez reported.
Windsor (1-1, 7-3-2) will be back on the pitch on Jan. 21 (after press time) against Elsie Allen, followed by a Jan. 23 road match at Rancho Cotate (6 p.m.). The Jags will visit Healdsburg next Tuesday, Jan. 28 in a 6 p.m. varsity start.
Ladies fall to Montgomery
The Lady Jaguars traveled to take on perennial power Montgomery in a Jan. 15 match, giving the Vikings a good battle before eventually falling 6-2. Lola Gugel scored both goals for Windsor.
The Lady Jags (1-1-1, 4-5-2) will visit Ukiah this Thursday, Jan. 23. Game times for the JV and varsity are 4 and 6 p.m.
