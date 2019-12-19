Soccer season is in full swing for the Windsor High School varsity boys squad, starting the season hopeful of a winning record and an eventual trip to the North Coast Section playoffs.
Under returning coach Gerardo Perez, the Jaguars return 13 players to the varsity team, including veterans like sophomore Alex Barragan, juniors Marius Bossard and Oscar Pamerin and seniors Gerardo Rosas, Ajany Martinez and goalie Manuel Amador.
The list of promising varsity newcomers features freshman Adrian Lopez, sophomores Alexis Ayon and Diego Miranda, and senior Antonio Carranza.
“We have experience that we lacked last year,” Perez reported. “Our defense looks stronger and our offense has a lot of individual talent and we’re working on playing more collectively and coming together better. I feel we have a team to compete in the top our league and put ourselves in a playoff spot,” he added.
The Jags (2-1-2) are off to a solid start on the pre-league pitch, notching wins over Newark Memorial (1-0), Deer Valley (4-0) and forging ties with Petaluma (2-2) and Casa Grande (0-0). Windsor’s lone loss came in a 2-1 defeat at Northgate.
The Jaguars, who finished at 5-10-1 last year, figure to move up significantly in the North Bay League Oak Division this season, looking to compete with the likes of defending champion Montgomery, Elsie Allen and Rancho Cotate for a top-four finish.
Windsor will resume preseason action on Dec. 18 at Ukiah (7 p.m., after press time) and return home to host Maria Carrillo on Friday, Dec. 20 (7 p.m.).
