On Sunday, Sept. 15, the Windsor Golf Club held the 2019 Junior Golf Team Championship.
Rounds 1 and 2 were 9-hole matches and played as two rounds with seeded players.
Round 1 Results:
#1 seed Grant Wilhelm had a bye
#2 Dillon Stefani def. #15 Preston Woolman
#3 Will Hoff def. #14 Gavin Curran
#4 Nick Savano def. #13 Ben Sutherland
#5 Jackson Calegari def. #12 Mason Tomasek
#6 Patrick Logue def. #11 Gavin Khan
#7 JJ Scott Def. #10 Sam Wright
#9 Barry Liu def. #8 Isais Mendoza
Round 2 Results:
#9 Barry Liu def. #1 Grant Wilhelm
#2 Dillon Stefani def. #7 JJ Scott
#3 Will Hoff def. #6 Patrick Logue
#5 Jackson Calegari def. #4 Nick Savano (2 extra holes)
Round 3 will be a 9-hole match played this week pitting #9 Barry Liu against #5 Jackson Calegari and #2 Dillon Stefani against #3 Will Hoff.
The championship round will be played on Sunday, Sept. 22. The championship match will be 18 holes. The Windsor Junior Golf Team will also have a 9-hole family scramble to celebrate the season ending tournament and crown the 2019 Junior Champion.
