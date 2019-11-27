Improved squad includes eight varsity returnees
The Lady Jaguars will kick off the winter basketball campaign with a flurry of games next month, embarking on what should be a vastly improved season.
Windsor compiled a North Bay League Oak Division mark of 3-7 in a transitional year last season, going on to record an overall record of 7-19.
Along the way, the Jags fielded the youngest varsity squad in the North Bay and struggled against more experienced teams, but the year of seasoning should work to Windsor’s advantage this year.
Head coach Joe Passalacqua is back to lead a young and talented group that features eight returning players, including four that logged extensive minutes last season. Although the veteran coach is realistic about his prospects, he remains hopeful that his charges will take an important step in the NBL this winter.
“I’m hopeful that our rebounding and defense will be strong, and offset some of our inability to score at times,” Passalacqua said. “Cardinal Newman is by far the most talented team and after them, you have to look at Montgomery who returns a good nucleus and some strong players. The remaining schools seemed to be fairly equal last year and I would expect more of the same this year.”
The list of returning players starts with a pair of gifted sophomores; guard Grace Boyle and forward Meredith Gilbertson. They will account for a big part of the offense this year, providing steady production and leadership.
“Both are extremely athletic and improving immensely,” Passalacqua noted. “Boyle has a good outside shot that is improving and she’s also a very good defender. Gilbertson is very athletic and can score inside and in transition and will be very strong on the boards.”
Other key returnees feature seniors forward Riley West, guard Andrea Meza, center Sophia Romero, forward Pauline Woodard and sophomore guards Maddie West (returning from injury) and Abby Baribeau.
Scheduling notes
The ladies will open the preseason on Dec. 3 at Cloverdale, followed by participation in the Marin Catholic Tournament on Dec. 5-7. The Jaguars will host the annual Windsor Holiday Tournament on Dec. 12-14 and open the league campaign on Jan. 8 against Santa Rosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.