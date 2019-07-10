Jaguars looking to rebound in NBL Oak Division
The varsity football Jaguars are chomping at the bit to take the field, as they continue a busy off-season schedule that should have them primed and ready for the 2019 campaign.
Under veteran head coach Brad Stibi, Windsor players have been busting their tails since early January, taking advantage of an ambitious off-season program that has combined regular weight training with field work and participation in the summer seven-on-seven passing league at Montgomery High School.
The Jaguars have retooled their coaching staff, bringing in Windsor alumni and former star quarterback Christian McAlvain to run the offense, while brother and former Jaguar Collin McAlvain has taken over as defensive coordinator. In addition, former Windsor standout lineman Taylor Tappin joins the staff as an offensive line coach.
“It’s great to have these guys on the coaching staff,” Stibi said. “I thought it was important to get some alumni involved in the program and our kids have really responded well to them.”
The Jaguars are looking to improve on their 2018 record of 3-7, including a 1-4 North Bay League Oak Division record in their first season following league realignment.
“One of our goals this year is to be one of the top teams in the Oak Division,” Stibi noted. “The league will be re-evaluated after this season and we’d like to stay in the Oak Division.”
The Jaguars will return a strong core of veterans from last year’s squad, most notably senior quarterback Nick Pariani, senior running backs Lorenzo Leon and Landon Estella and receiver Jake Sievers. Senior quarterback Billy Boyle has emerged as a team leader and may push Pariani for the starting job.
The offensive line could be a strength with Christian Jernigan, Julian Pell and Jacob Thrall.
“These guys have a ton of potential and we’re going to ask a lot of them,” Stibi noted of his charges. “We’re looking forward to a great season.”
The 2019 campaign figures to be an exciting one for local fans, with the newly renovated Kirkpatrick Stadium expected to be finished by early August. The Jaguars will start official practices in the last week of July, with the season opener set for Friday, Aug. 23 at Casa Grande High School in Petaluma.
