The COVID-19 pandemic has been no match for a handful of local high school wrestlers this summer, making their mark against national caliber competition.
Competing for the local club team Nor Cal Nightmare and under the watchful eye of coach Rich Dixon, Windsor High School standouts Carmen Perez, Arianna Dixon and Jolette Torres have more than held their own against many of the region’s best. Joining the trio are club members Holly Espinosa and Amanda Espinosa.
The local contingent hit the road for the Idaway Wrestling Tournament in Idaho Falls, Idaho in late June, with three of the five coming away with medals.
Leading the way for the group was Torres, who navigated the 170-pound weight class unscathed to claim a first-place trophy.
Also earning tournament medals were Perez (3rd place, 110 pounds) and Dixon (5th place, 120 pounds).
The Idaway tourney was held under strict social distancing and health guidelines, requiring all competitors sign waivers, wear masks at all times and get daily temperature checks. The rules also required that no more than 100 athletes compete within a three-hour window (separated by age groups).
Although some youth tournaments have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic this summer, the Nor Cal Nightmare plans to compete at the Western Regionals on July 30 through Aug. 2 in Farmington, Utah, followed by the AAU Junior Olympic Nationals in Las Vegas on Aug. 7-9.
