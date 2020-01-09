Windsor High School wrestlers continued to hone their skills in tournaments all over Northern California this month, with several athletes bringing home hard-earned medals.
The Lady Jaguars sent a big contingent of 17 to the Albany Girls Tournament on Jan. 4, with six wrestlers coming away with top eight medals in their respective weight class.
“It was the first time the WHS girls wrestling program had the opportunity to take that many athletes, a number of whom were first-timers, to a bonafide tournament and their efforts on the mat did not disappoint,” Jags coach Richard Dixon reported. “This is what it’s all about, seeing these girls put in the time and improve their wrestling skills. They feel good about themselves and they get to have some fun while doing it.”
Earning medals were sophomores Carmen Perez (2nd place), Savannah Burger (4th place), junior Destinee Groves (5th place), sophomore Rebekkah Westmoreland (6th place), sophomores Arianna Dixon (8th place) and Maribel Apineru (8th place).
Claiming medals in the girls JV tournament were program newcomers; sophomore Yaretzi Garcia (1st place), senior Ellery Charleton (2nd place), sophomore Larissa Maccario (4th place), freshman Fernanda Hernandez (7th place), sophomore Natalia Quijano (7th place) and sophomores, Sasha Cardenas and Vanessa Anderson (8th place).
Boys garner medals
The WHS boys wrestling team, led by coach Brian Tiewater, was equally strong in a pair of weekend tournaments, sending a group to compete at the Nor Cal Wrestling Tournament in Anderson, as well as one veteran competitor to the prestigious Doc Buchanan tourney.
Brining home hardware at the Nor Cal Tournament were Jon Fredrickson, who beat a state-ranked wrestler in the finals to take first place in his weight class and Domonik Mertens (3rd place). In addition, Alex Cruz sustained a late injury but still managed to earn a sixth place medal.
Meanwhile, returning state qualifier Trent Silva competed at the tough Doc Buchanan Tournament in Clovis, navigating one of the toughest brackets to claim an eighth place medal.
Scheduling notes
Windsor will visit Cardinal Newman on Jan. 7 (after press time) in a league dual meet, followed by participation in the Tim Brown Memorial Tournament in Sacramento on Jan. 10-11. The ladies will also be represented at the Napa Valley Girl’s Classic at Vintage High School on Jan. 11.
