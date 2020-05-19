Shame — When Snoopy’s surgical mask went missing on May 16, it felt like one more local gut punch. Calls for its return went unheeded, so local sewist Rosa Reynoza stepped up and made him a new one. In addition to protecting Snoopy, the new mask also celebrate the 2020 graduates, with a grad-themed material.
“I had seen the photo about the original mask being stolen, so I just thought I would turn it into an opportunity to do something positive,” Reynoza said.
She takes the mask off each evening and replaces it each morning to prevent it from being stolen like the previous one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.