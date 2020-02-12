Piscine pals — Sunny but breezy weather drew the crowds for the 12th annual Steelhead Festival at Lake Sonoma. As usual, junior fishing and archery were standing room only events, with lines forming almost immediately. There were music and food trucks, as well as educational exhibits about the state of the Steelhead and other native species.
The Bird Rescue Center was on hand with some of their raptors, and visitors were able to get up close and personal with several species of fish thank to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Cal-Fish-Mobile live fish tank.
According to the official fish count as of Jan. 29, 642 steelhead have been counted this year, with the first one appearing on Dec. 23, 2019. In addition, here have been four coho and 12 Chinook salmon counted. Last year’s final steelhead count as of April 30, 2019 was 7,189.
Photos Heather Bailey
