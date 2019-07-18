Enjoy stand up comedy, bar bites and beer and wine at the annual Wine Country Comedy Fest on July 20 at the Flamingo in Santa Rosa.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at the event’s eventbrite website.
The event takes place at 2777 4th St., in Santa Rosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.