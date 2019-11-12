Award-winning Sebastopol artist James R. Reynolds will lead a pastel drawing class at the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Topics of exploration will include composition, under painting, layering, varieties of mark making, color harmonies, and more. He will also touch on technical issues such as framing, use of fixatives, and material choices, addressing how to create a work of pastel art from start to finish.
Tickets are $95. To register visit the Laguna de Santa Rosa website.
When and where: Nov. 16 at 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.
