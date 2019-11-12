Come join the Santa Rosa Symphony League in song celebrating one of Sonoma County's oldest family traditions.
Now in its 39th year, Conductor Dan Earl will once again lead the audience, on-stage chorus, and the Santa Rosa Chamber Orchestra in the longest-running sing-along Messiah in the United States.
The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa
Tickets:
General Admission $25 , Seniors and Santa Rosa Symphony League Members $20, Students and groups of 10 or more $15.
Tickets are sold at Stanroy Music Center in Santa Rosa; on the Santa Rosa Symphony League's website, srsymphonyleague.org and at the door.
All proceeds benefit Santa Rosa Institute for Music Education, bringing the gift of music to more than 30,000 students in Sonoma County.
This event is part of a series of lectures, musicals, and cultural activities known as the League’s Festival of Parties.
-Submitted by the Santa Rosa Symphony League
