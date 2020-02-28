Sonoma County Master Gardener Lyle Bullock covers the hows and whys of composting and vermiculture. She explains why giving back to your garden is as vital as taking from it. To grow beautiful, healthy plants, you must maintain your soil. Give it compost!
When and where: Saturday, March 7, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy #100, Windsor
