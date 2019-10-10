Holiday spectacular
Photo provided

Join Transcendence, the award-winning creators of "Broadway Under the Stars," for this Broadway-style holiday celebration for all ages, with performers from Broadway shows such as "Mamma Mia!," "Mary Poppins," "Wicked" and more.

Locations:

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa:

·Dec. 6 @ 7:30 p.m. (Fri)

·Dec. 7 @ 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. (Sat)

·Dec. 8 @ 2 p.m. (Sun)

Tickets:

$39-$139 VIP. $5 Early Bird discount available before Nov. 1.

Youth and Group prices available. 

Website: 

BroadwayHolidayShow.com

 https://www.facebook.com/TTCsonoma/  TWITTER: @TTCsonoma  EMAIL:        info@TTCsonoma.org  TRANSCENDENCE PHONE:  877-424-1414  PUBLIC

For more info contact:

Leesa Young, Box Office Manager EMAIL: info@TTCsonoma.org  MEDIA. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.