Join Transcendence, the award-winning creators of "Broadway Under the Stars," for this Broadway-style holiday celebration for all ages, with performers from Broadway shows such as "Mamma Mia!," "Mary Poppins," "Wicked" and more.
Locations:
Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa:
·Dec. 6 @ 7:30 p.m. (Fri)
·Dec. 7 @ 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. (Sat)
·Dec. 8 @ 2 p.m. (Sun)
Tickets:
$39-$139 VIP. $5 Early Bird discount available before Nov. 1.
Youth and Group prices available.
Website:
https://www.facebook.com/TTCsonoma/
For more info contact:
Leesa Young, Box Office Manager EMAIL: info@TTCsonoma.org MEDIA.
