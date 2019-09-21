Alec John Chickenoff Jr. was born on August 16, 1956 in San Francisco, CA. He moved to Windsor, CA when he was adopted by Alec John Chickenoff and Natalie S. (Gilligan) Chickenoff. Sadly, Alec departed his life on Monday, August 5, 2019 due to heart failure.
Alec worked as a deck hand for several years in Bodega Bay. He donated most of his time to sports and fishing. Alec was always passionate about coaching wrestling, pop warner football and baseball. He was his sons’ biggest fan, as well as many of their teammates biggest fan. Alec was a very proud parent/coach. There were many days during the off season that Alec and his boys spent time with fishing poles in their hands. On time, his oldest son Richard was saying, “Daddy, I can hear them, I can hear the fish.” His youngest son Kenny has gained a love for fishing and the ocean. After his kids were adults, Alec spent time at the dock fishing for hours, watching his grandkids play sports, and supported his sons’ coaching wrestling.
Alec is survived by: Debbie (Ron) Green; Sons: Richard (Angela) Dixon and Kenny (Selina) Dixon; Grandchildren: Danielle, Teagan, Destinee, Arianna, Bas, and Ivory; Uncle: Joe Lepori and Jim Gilligan; Cousins: Pam Boden, Tim Gilligan, Kelly Gilligan, Cheri Pryde, Debbie Bridget, Ray Boden, Dan Boden, Christina Peden, Mike Cambra, Pete Lepori, Norma Nygard, Joe Lepori, Jan Flatebo, Becky Lepori, Dennis Cuniberti, Jody Celeste, Beverly Jenson, Mary Jane Gurney, Ellen Roantree, Paula Lawrence, Carol King and many more.
Alec was a caring individual and made an enormous impact in several people’s lives. His love for his family will forever be remembered.
