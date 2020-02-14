Claudia Handley passed away suddenly at age 48, Monday, January 27, 2020.
Beloved wife for 20 years of Ethan Handley. Cherished daughter of Roberto Serrano and Rosa Diaz-Serrano of Windsor. Beloved sister and friend of Brenda Beal. Auntie to 4 years old Charles Robert Beal. She was loved by family and friends and appreciated by everyone who knew her.
Claudia graduated from Sonoma State University and worked for more than 20 years at the Press Democrat. She recently began working at Sonoma Library in Rohnert Park in the accounting department. Claudia loved to travel and was an avid reader. She enjoyed art, music and was very fond of chocolates and coffee.
A memorial service to celebrate her full life will be held at the Windsor Senior Center on March 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org
