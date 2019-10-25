SOTO MAGAÑA, Jesus, “Chuche,” Age 77, of Windsor, California passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in Tumbiscatío, Michoacán, Mexico. Preceded by father Ambrosio Soto Orozco and mother Consuelo Magaña Soto.
He grew up poor in rural town as a farmer where he learned his love for the land and animals. Jesus was married to Maria Jacinto Soto in 1966 in Sebastopol, CA; married for 53 years. Immigrated illegally to the U.S. as a farm laborer, worked and lived in apple orchards and fulfilled the American Dream of buying a home, becoming a resident and settling in Windsor in 1972. Became a US Citizen in 1997. Worked for Analy and El Molino High Schools as Head Custodian for 29 years, retiring in 2005.
Jesus loved to make friends, socialize and laugh. He enjoyed the gym, caring for his roosters, watching sports, family parties and playing cards with his siblings. But most of all he loved being in his backyard and surrounded by his family. He is survived by his 6 children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services were held previously at Windsor Baptist Church and Shiloh Annex Cemetery. Inquires can be made to Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary at 707.838.6000.
