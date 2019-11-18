Test your knowledge at this free trivia night at Corks and Taps in Windsor. Every first and third Thursday of the month until December.
Teams of six are also welcome to play.
Prizes for top teams.
When and where: Nov. 21. Starts at 7 p.m. at 1001 McClelland Dr., Windsor.
