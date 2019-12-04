Birding of Colombia presentation by Santiago M. Escruceria, Eastern Sierra Audubon Society Chapter President.
Colombia has 20% of the bird species in the world or some 1,957 known bird species.
Santiago will share with the group a collection of photos of birds that can be seen in the areas of the Western and Central Cordilleras of Colombia.
When and where: Dec. 9. Presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. $14.
