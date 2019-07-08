Enjoy the fun sounds of salsa at the Saturday Salsa event with Vibrason on Saturday, July 13 at the Flamingo in Santa Rosa.
Learn some basic salsa moves or just jam out to the live music starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.
When and where: July 13. The Flamingo is located at 2777 4th St., Santa Rosa.
