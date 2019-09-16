Rodolfo Zarate (gamertag is SR-SOUL) is a tournament organizer for the Nintendo Switch game called Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (SSBU). On Aug. 17, Zarate organized, along with other tournament organizers in the local area, the first Regional SSBU tournament at Epicenter, Northbay Knockout.
The tournament boasted 150 players and among those players were ranked gamers from the NorCal community, including:
- #1 Lui$ (recently got 7th at supersmashcon which is an S Tier event, a big deal); #2 Armada|Prodigy (also Ranked 37th on PGRU); #3 Legit; #4 Klaatu; #7 Mudomo; #9 Mikee; #10 Ako; #11 Nabster; #12 King Koopa; #13 GT Smiley; and #14 Twan players who have not pre registered.
More information on players can be found in the NorCal Smash Community Facebook page.
The event was a great success with a $2,000 prize pot distributed among the top eight players. The passion for Esports doesn’t stop there, though, because on Sept. 28, Epicenter will be hosting another huge tournament titled Northbay Masters, only this time the game will be Super Smash Bros Melee (SSBM).
Epicenter will be paying out $2,000 dollars as a pot prize also for Northbay Masters so we are expecting to have a huge turnout with notable names just like Northbay Knockout.
SSBU tournaments are hosted Saturdays, bi-weekly at Epicenter. SSBM is hosted every Tuesday and every other Saturday. More information is available at https://visitepicenter.com/game-opixn-garage-tournaments/
-Submitted by Rodolfo Zarate (SR-SOUL)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.