Enjoy a glass of wine and some yoga Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. at Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor.
All levels are welcome. $20 for drop-ins. $5 for a glass of wine.
Bring your own yoga mat.
When and where: The winery is located at 7394 Starr Road in Windsor. Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.
