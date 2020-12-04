While the pandemic meant no tree lighting and holiday celebration on the Town Green this year, there was still a virtual tree lighting ceremony, that can now be viewed and enjoyed by everyone. Santa and Mrs. Claus took time out of their busy schedules to turn up and light the tree with their magic, and all the members of the town council turned up to share messages of holiday cheer and hope. The full video can be viewed here.
-Heather Bailey
