Enjoy premium Jackson Family Wines and local brews, an elegant seated dinner and enchanting desserts.
Bid on exciting silent and live auction items, visit with animals and more at this special Humane Society of Sonoma County benefit. Wags, Whiskers & Wine help provide medical care, behavior rehabilitation, socialization and adoption services for animals at Santa Rosa and Healdsburg shelters.
Tickets are $175 and may be purchased online at the humanesociety.org website.
The gala runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.