Well-behaved dogs are invited to swim in the lagoon and romp on the beach Sept. 7, 8, 15 and Sept. 21, 22, and Sept. 28, 29.
Please note there will be no dog swim on Sept. 14 due to a high school cross-country race.
This event is sponsored by the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation with a $5 entry fee per dog for parks’ members and $7 per dog for non-members.
When and where: Sept. 7, ongoing. Spring Lake is located at 393 Violetti Road.
