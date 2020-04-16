Tasty treats — Last weekend, local favorite Amy’s Wicked Slush brought its “road show” to Windsor. In this time of social distancing, the Healdsburg-based business has been taking the time to do delivery runs throughout north county. On Sunday, they delivered to Vintana. Flyers were put out ahead of time allowing residents to put in an order, and have the order retrieved, without contact between people. Flyers were either attached to and retrieved from doors, or placed in and picked up in mailboxes. The streets and neighborhoods being visited were announced ahead of time on social media. It was also encouraged that other neighborhoods interested in a visit at a future date to contact Wicked Slush. Similarly, they offered to return to neighborhoods in the future. Pictured are Wicked Slush staff and Foothills residents showing off safe practices, social distancing and yummy treats delivered. Photos Teresa Elward

