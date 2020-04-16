Tasty treats — Last weekend, local favorite Amy’s Wicked Slush brought its “road show” to Windsor. In this time of social distancing, the Healdsburg-based business has been taking the time to do delivery runs throughout north county. On Sunday, they delivered to Vintana. Flyers were put out ahead of time allowing residents to put in an order, and have the order retrieved, without contact between people. Flyers were either attached to and retrieved from doors, or placed in and picked up in mailboxes. The streets and neighborhoods being visited were announced ahead of time on social media. It was also encouraged that other neighborhoods interested in a visit at a future date to contact Wicked Slush. Similarly, they offered to return to neighborhoods in the future. Pictured are Wicked Slush staff and Foothills residents showing off safe practices, social distancing and yummy treats delivered. Photos Teresa Elward
Windsor Times Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's e-Edition
The newest e-edition comes out on Thursday.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Trending Now
Articles
- Windsor schools settle into routine as COVID shutdown continues
- Wicked Weekend in Windsor
- Shuttered businesses facing unmet challenges
- A salute to graduating senior athletes
- Former chief Basurto recovering from COVID-19
- A salute to graduating senior athletes
- School's out ... 'till summer
- Windsor’s first virtual meeting doesn’t go as planned
- Social distancing: A refresher course
- Shelter in place is working to flatten the curve of COVID-19
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Shuttered businesses facing unmet challenges
- Local wineries adapt to offer virtual wine tasting
- Windsor schools settle into routine as COVID shutdown continues
- A salute to graduating senior athletes
- WPD Logs April 6 to April 12, 2020
- Green Dog of the Week Cola!
- Wicked Weekend in Windsor
- Local distillers, herbalists make hand sanitizer to sell and donate
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
Sonoma County, Marin County, Napa & San Francisco
SEBASTOPOL
Currently Open
Northern Sonoma County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.