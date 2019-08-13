Fall PLANT SALES
We have thousands of plants: A variety of low water and drought tolerant perennials, California natives, a multitude of succulents, grasses, salvias and many beautiful plants to invite beneficial insects like butterflies and hummingbirds into your garden.
PRICE: $4 for 1 gallon containers.
We have over 40 varieties of SPECIALTY JAPANESE MAPLES, 3-6 FEET TALL at $25 & up
SATURDAYS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates:
August 31
September 21
October 12
November 2
November 23
Please share this information with friends, neighbors, or co-workers. Rain does not cancel. Sorry, no W/C access.
Questions? 707-569-4724
We gladly accept donations of healthy plants, garden tools, working wagons, ceramic pots, recycled 1 gallon nursery containers, etc.
Our Middle School Nursery is a working nursery with student involvement and is self sustaining through plant sales
When and where: Various dates.
WILLOWSIDE SCHOOL NURSERY
5299 Hall Rd, Santa Rosa (Corner of Willowside and Hall Rd) Entrance is on Willowside Road.
-Submitted by Jan Lochner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.