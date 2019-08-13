succulent stock

Fall PLANT SALES

We have thousands of plants: A variety of low water and drought tolerant perennials, California natives, a multitude of succulents, grasses, salvias and many beautiful plants to invite beneficial insects like butterflies and hummingbirds into your garden.

PRICE: $4 for 1 gallon containers.

We have over 40 varieties of SPECIALTY JAPANESE MAPLES, 3-6 FEET TALL at $25 & up

SATURDAYS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates:

August 31

September 21

October 12 

November 2

November 23

Please share this information with friends, neighbors, or co-workers. Rain does not cancel. Sorry, no W/C access.

Questions? 707-569-4724

We gladly accept donations of healthy plants, garden tools, working wagons, ceramic pots, recycled 1 gallon nursery containers, etc.

Our Middle School Nursery is a working nursery with student involvement and is self sustaining through plant sales

When and where: Various dates.

WILLOWSIDE SCHOOL NURSERY

5299 Hall Rd, Santa Rosa (Corner of Willowside and Hall Rd) Entrance is on Willowside Road.

-Submitted by Jan Lochner

