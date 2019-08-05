The Windsor Community Garden is having a gardening workshop on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with UC Sonoma County Master Gardeners.
The event is free and all are welcome to attend.
When and where: Aug. 10 at the community garden.
