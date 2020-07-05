The Windsor Girls Scouts Troop 11302 decided to participate in two Girl Scout National Service Projects this year: a letter writing service project and a mask-making service project. Both of these projects were created by Girl Scouts as part of their “Girl Scouts at Home” program.
Troop 11302 worked for over 85 hours (combined) on these projects. For the National Letter Writing Service Project, they served 48 hours and created 288 cards. These cards were delivered to people in nursing homes, senior residences and assisted living facilities, including dedicated staff and caregivers in Healdsburg, Windsor and Santa Rosa.
For the National Mask Making Service Project, 38 hours were used to make over 50 masks donated in collaboration with the group North Bay Sewists Unite and donated to Memorial and Kaiser Hospitals in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Girl Scout Troop 11302 invites everyone to join them in their letter writing efforts and deliver cards or letters to local Senior Centers and living facilities. Currently, Healdsburg Senior Living (Healdsburg,) Brookdale Assisted Living (Windsor,) and Solstice Senior Living (Santa Rosa) are all accepting letters and cards. Further, Windsor resident Rosa Reynoza is also accepting cards as she is delivering them to seniors when she delivers food to their homes.
