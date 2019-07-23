Girl Scout Troop 10718 of Windsor is hosting a back to school clothing drive on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The troop is working to make a difference by providing new outfits for kids in grades K to 12.
Folks can drop off new and gently used clothing to the Huerta Gym at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.