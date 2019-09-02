Parents can learn about what’s in store for their students this year at Windsor High School’s back to school night on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. WHS is located at 8695 Windsor Road.
When and where: Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Windsor High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.