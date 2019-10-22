There will be an information meeting for families of prospective students at Windsor High on Oct. 29 from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.
The meeting will include a tour if time allows.
To register e-mail ccarstensen@wusd.org and date of meeting, all attendees names, school of the incoming 8th grade student and if you currently reside in Windsor Unified School District Boundaries or would be requesting an Inter-district Transfer.
When and where: Oct. 29 at 10:15 a.m. Meeting takes place at 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.