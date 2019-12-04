The 19th Annual Holiday Celebration at the Windsor Town Green returns Dec. 5 with the Charlie Brown Christmas tree grove and tree lighting.
There will also be live music including the Windsor Community Children's Choir, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Tree lighting starts at 7 p.m., and the first of the season's nightly "snowfall."
Hot chocolate, hot soup, and other food will be available for purchase.
The grove is open through New Year’s Day with nightly streamed music, lights, and snowfall at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green.
When and where: Dec. 5 and ongoing, 7 p.m., Windsor Town Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.