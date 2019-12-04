Trees

Holiday cheer — Decorative wagon rides and a grove of decorated Christmas trees will bring the holiday spirit alive on the Town Green. The tree lighting celebration will take place on Dec. 5 on the Green and will signify the opening of the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove and the kickoff of the holiday season in Windsor. 

The 19th Annual Holiday Celebration at the Windsor Town Green returns Dec. 5 with the Charlie Brown Christmas tree grove and tree lighting.

There will also be live music including the Windsor Community Children's Choir, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Tree lighting starts at 7 p.m., and the first of the season's nightly "snowfall."

Hot chocolate, hot soup, and other food will be available for purchase.

The grove is open through New Year’s Day with nightly streamed music, lights, and snowfall at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green.

When and where: Dec. 5 and ongoing, 7 p.m., Windsor Town Green.

