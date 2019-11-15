The Windsor Lions Club will host an all you can eat crab, shrimp and pasta feed on Jan. 25, 2020.
There will also be wine, raffles and other treats.
All proceeds benefit local community projects.
Cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. $55 per person.
There is limited seating for this event so call ahead to get your seat at 707-838-4531.
When and where: Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Windsor Community Center, 901 Adele Dr.
