The Windsor Lions Club and the Sonoma County Fire District are teaming up to put on a St. Patrick's Day feast complete with corned beef and cabbage on March 14.
The feast is all you can eat from 5 to 8 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets are $20, $23 at the door. Price includes a $15 donation.
For tickets call 707-838-4531 or send check to Windsor Lions Club, P.O. Box 6, Windsor, CA, 95492.
When and where: March 14 at 5 p.m. at the Windsor Community Center, 901 Adele Dr., Windsor.
