The Windsor Prayer Shawl Ministry is having its annual Christmas Boutique on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Vinecrest Senior Apartments, 8400 Hembree Ln. in Windsor.
There will be handmade knitted and crocheted prayer shawls, baby items, hats, scarves, kitchen items and handmade fabric purses for sale.
They will also have a bake sale; rummage sale; craft supply sale and free coffee.
When and where: Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Vinecrest Senior Apartments.
