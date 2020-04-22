The Rotary Club of Windsor recently awarded the Windsor Presbyterian Church Food Pantry a $2000 grant to assist them in serving people experiencing food insecurity within our local community. The WPC Food Pantry serves approximately 50 households each week and in the last year was able to acquire and distribute almost 22,000 pounds of food. This food is either purchased through the Redwood Empire Food Bank at deeply discounted cost or donated directly to the food pantry by Oliver's Market and Raley's. The Food Pantry is open every Tuesday morning and staffed by volunteers who distribute non-perishables, fresh produce, dairy products, eggs, protein, ready-made meals and salads and bakery items. The WPC Food Pantry is unique in that it allows the recipients to "shop" for what they need and for what their family enjoys, rather than being handed a pre-packed bag. This way, recipients do not receive food they cannot use due to individual taste or allergies and they maintain a sense of dignity by choosing for themselves. Photos provided
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.