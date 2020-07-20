Sharing experiences — On Friday, July 17 “Windsor Stands in Solidarity” took place on the Town Green. The event was put on by Windsor High School’s Committee for Change and the Windsor Wellness Partnership and it featured speakers and performers from across all of Windsor taking a stand against racism. Attendees were required to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and they were encouraged to share their own experiences by speaking, creating art or writing out postcards.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Featured Businesses
Santa Rosa
Currently Open
Healdsburg Regional Library
660 Gravenstein Hwy. N.
Find a local business
Windsor Times Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Suspect arrested for domestic violence after pursuit
- Distance learning looking more likely
- Superintendent letter confirms distance learning in Windsor to start the school year
- Windsor Democratic Club: Next meeting over Zoom with Sonoma County United in Crisis
- Windsor Stands in Solidarity
- Nominations open for November election
- Student protesters stop construction on WHS project
- WPD Logs July 6 to July 12, 2020
- Nonprofit to offer free emergency preparedness workshops
- History Matters: Myths in media
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Windsor Stands in Solidarity
- Wrestlers claim hardware at national youth tournament
- CIF pushes fall sports to December or January
- WPD Logs July 13 to July 19, 2020
- Suspect arrested for domestic violence after pursuit
- Superintendent letter confirms distance learning in Windsor to start the school year
- New guidance requires county to start school year in distance learning
- CalFire investigators find PG&E lines responsible for Kincade Fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.