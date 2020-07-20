Sharing experiences — On Friday, July 17 “Windsor Stands in Solidarity” took place on the Town Green. The event was put on by Windsor High School’s Committee for Change and the Windsor Wellness Partnership and it featured speakers and performers from across all of Windsor taking a stand against racism. Attendees were required to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and they were encouraged to share their own experiences by speaking, creating art or writing out postcards.  

