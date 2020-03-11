Big Talent — The annual Windsor talent show took place on March 6, and talented individuals from around the county came out to show off their skills in singing, dancing, acting and musical composition and instrument playing. The talent show is a fundraiser for the Windsor Performing Arts Academy, which provides performing arts camps and performances for children throughout the year, regardless of ability to pay. The top scoring judges’ choice winner was the gifted Olivia Olsen who blew everyone away with her performance as Wednesday Adams singing “Pulled” from “The Addams Family” musical. The audience choice winner was 4-year-old Abigail Ritchey who turned in a charming rendition of “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen.” Both girls took home a trophy and $100. Other prize winners included:
Child:
1-Eli Kilstrom/magic show/Magic is Awesome
2-Dennis Hebenstreit/vocal performance/“I Dreamed a Dream”
3-Cora Leras/dance performance/I’m Broken
Teen:
1-Riley Drake/guitar, vocal performance of original song /”The B Side”
2-Ella Kushins/guitar, piano, vocal performance of original song/“Heart of Gold”
3-Kimberly La Salle/piano/“Ballade” by Friedrich Burgmuller
Adult:
1-Ephram Cullen and Autumn McConeghey/clarinet, accordion, piano, vocal performance/“Over The Garden Wall” medley
2-Wondercast/ Guitar, vocal performance of original song/ “Not In Nashville Anymore”
3-Phyllis and Friends/skit/Blonde on a Plane
Groups:
1-Children’s Community Choir/vocal performance/“Something Told The Wild Geese”
2-Studio W Dance/dance/Destiny
3-WHS Syncing Society/dance/Untitled
