Rodney Strong Vineyards is hosting wine and pizza pairings on Fridays. The next event is Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. Attendees can choose between a hearty meat or a vegetarian style pizza prepared by Winery Chef Alejandro Garcia in the outdoor brick oven. Available Fridays through October. Walk-ins welcome.
When and where: Aug. 30. Event location 11455 Old Redwood Hwy., Healdsburg.
