Friday, Feb. 14 - 16. Matanzas Creek Winery is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a sweet treat for every wine tasting guest Feb. 14 - 16.
A romantic confection is paired with a "lovely" red blend. (One chocolate per guest.)
Matanzas Creek Winery, 6097 Bennett Valley Road Lavender Department, Santa Rosa.
