MONDAY, APRIL 27
1:21 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident art Starr View Drive and Milky Way.2:22 p.m. Grand theft at Joshua Drive and Cliffrose Street.
6:19 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
7:39 p.m. Drunk in public at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
TUESDAY, APRIL 28
9:49 p.m. Burglary at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:23 p.m. County ordinance at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway.
3:08 p.m. Resisting a peace officer at Andrew Way and Usher Drive, arrest made.
3:44 p.m. Vandalism at Private Road F and Private Road G.
4:39 p.m. Fraud at Dry Creek Drive and C Street.
5:08 p.m. Disturbance at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane/
6:29 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
6:48 p.m. Auto burglary at Honsa Avenue and Windsor River Road.
6:58 p.m. Missing person at risk at Curry Court and Alden Court.
7:03 p.m. Welfare check at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
7:32 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Road.
8:07 p.m. Welfare check at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
WEDENSDAY APRIL 29
8:54 a.m. Vandalism at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
9:41 a.m. Vandalism at Pruitt Avenue and Standard Avenue.
10:47 a.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
11:56 a.m. Fraud at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
12:21 p.m. Battery at Venus Drive and Starr View Drive.
12:46 p.m. County ordinance at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
4:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
4:44 p.m. Disturbance at Venus Drive and Starr View Drive.
5:25 p.m. County ordinance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
8:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Eton Lane and Northampton Drive, reprimand and release.
9:27 p.m. Missing person at risk at McLelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
11:29 p.m. Disturbance at Vinecrest Circle and Elsie Way.
THURSDAY, APRIL 30
1:20 a.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
5:01 a.m. Drunk in public at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road, arrest made.
12:27 p.m. Disturbance at Venus Drive and Starr View Drive.
5:06 p.m. Welfare check at Rio Camino Court and El Cobar Court.
6:09 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Road.
6:44 p.m. Animal control call at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
8:31 p.m. Disturbance at Wade Drive and Katherine Place.
FRIDAY, MAY 1
7:02 a.m. Warrant attempt at Shira Street and Samantha Way, citation given.
7:31 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Madrone Way and Holly Leaf Drive, arrest made.
10:28 a.m. Petty theft at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
11:27 a.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:36 a.m. Drunk driver at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:40 p.m. Disturbance at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
6:01 p.m. Petty theft at Decanter Circle and Crusher Drive.
SATURDAY, MAY 2
12:46 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
1:58 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
2:17 p.m. County ordinance at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
3:13 p.m. Disturbance at Peppertree Drive and Heritage Court.
8:05 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
8:14 p.m. Violation of court order at Elsbree Lane and Candace Court.
9:20 p.m. Welfare check at Kidd Road and Maduro Street.
SUNDAY, MAY 3
10:46 a.m. County ordinance at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way.
11:23 a.m. Welfare check at Patti Page Court and Rosemary Clooney Court.
1:37 p.m. County ordinance at Shadetree Drive and Flametree Circle.
5:59 p.m. County ordinance at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
8:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
