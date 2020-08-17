MONDAY, AUGUST 10
3:25 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
8:49 a.m. Auto burglary at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
11:21 a.m. Dumping/littering at D Street and Maple Drive.
11:31 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Lazy Creek Drive and Quail Hollow Court.
11:36 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
2:35 p.m. Coroner’s case at Herb Road and Lydia Court.
8:07 p.m. Animal control call at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane.
8:54 p.m. Welfare check on Loni Court and Wilson Lane.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 11
2:52 a.m. Warrant attempt on Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, arrest made.
8:41 a.m. Vandalism at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
8:44 a.m. Vandalism at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
11:23 a.m. Found person at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
12:38 p.m. Petty theft at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:52 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Cock Robin Avenue and Countryside Court.
5:22 p.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
6:02 p.m. County ordinance at Veronica Drive and Rio Ruso Drive.
7:34 p.m. County ordinance at Mitchell Lane and Baldocchi Way.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
2:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Palms Drive and Cock Robin Avenue, reprimand and release.
8:03 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
8:48 a.m. Embezzlement at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:57 a.m. Fraud at Decanter Circle and Merlot Way.
11:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Birdie Drive and 8th Hole Drive, reprimand and release.
12:43 p.m. Fraud at Maple Drive and Sequoia Street.
1:08 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
1:45 p.m. Missing person at risk at Zinfandel Drive and Sauvignon Place.
3:08 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
5:34 p.m. Welfare check at Jensen lane and 3rd Street.
5:46 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:00 p.m. Suspicious person at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, transported.
9:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way, reprimand and release.
9:54 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Foothill Drive and La Quinta Drive, reprimand and release.
11:16 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Stellar Lane and Daybrook Drive.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 13
1:38 a.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street.
1:08 p.m. Petty theft at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
5:20 p.m. Missing person at risk at Samantha Court and Samantha Way.
7:11 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route.
7:37 p.m. Suspicious person at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
8:17 p.m. Indecent exposure at Bluebird rive and Creekside Drive.
9:47 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Vivian Court and Starr Road.
11:51 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Vivian Court and Starr Road.
11:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane, arrest made for violation of probation.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14
2:46 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Vivian Court and Starr Road.
9:10 a.m. County ordinance at Dartmouth Way and Billington Lane.
9:21 a.m. Fraud at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
10:04 a.m. Animal control call at Colleen Drive and Starr Road.
10:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, citation given.
1:55 p.m. Welfare check at Godfrey Drive and Walten Way.
3:15 p.m. Fraud at Thrushwing Avenue and Summer Wheat Drive.
5:17 p.m. Welfare check at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
6:27 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Kristine Way and Beatrice Court.
6:43 p.m. Drunk in public at Starr Road and Starr Court, arrest made.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 15
2:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
3:49 a.m. Welfare check Vinecrest Road and Foothill Drive.
7:55 a.m. Animal control call at Quince Street and Sugar Maple Lane.
10:21 a.m. Disturbance at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
1:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
2:41 p.m. Welfare check at Harvest Court and Dove Lane.
9:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, reprimand and release.
9:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Wilcox Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:00 p.m. Welfare check at Whitethorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
10:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
11:05 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Pleasant Avenue and Eriksen Lane.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 16
5:36 a.m. Suicide threats at Miramar Street and Montez Court.
7:30 a.m. Animal control call at Blazing Star Court and Lakewood Drive.
3:04 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:43 p.m. Under the influence of drugs at Vinecrest Road and Foothill Drive.
5:53 p.m. Suicide threats at Curry Court and Alden Court.
5:59 p.m. Overdose at Cab Calloway Court and Tommy Dorsey Court.
7:53 p.m. Welfare check at Gumview Road and Starr Road.
8:57 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Skylark Street.
