MONDAY, AUGUST 24
7:20 a.m. Auto burglary report at Golf Course Drive and 15th Hole Drive.
8:28 a.m. Auto burglary report at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
3:11 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
4:37 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
5:20 p.m. Animal control call at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
5:43 p.m. Disturbance at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
6:26 p.m. Disturbance at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
7:52 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
10:06 p.m. Trespassing at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
11:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25
9:06 a.m. Welfare check at Gumview Road and Prior Lane.
9:19 a.m. Welfare check on Arata Lane.
9:39 a.m. Petty theft at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26
9:04 a.m. Disturbance at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
10:10 a.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:02 a.m. Welfare check at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
11:13 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
1:05 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
2:10 p.m. Fraud at Old Redwood Highway and Savannah Way.
2:56 p.m. Drunk in public at Wedgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
3:05 p.m. County ordinance at Canyon Oak Drive and Buckeye Lane.
7:32 p.m. Disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
8:15 p.m. Violation of court order at Prince George Way and Vancouver Lane.
8:52 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Eton Lane and Edinburgh Court.
11:44 p.m. Traffic stop on Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
11:44 p.m. Disturbance at Lake Drive and Pine Street.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 27
8:19 a.m. Fraud at Eagle Drive or 16th Hole Drive.
9:58 a.m. Disturbance at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane.
12:36 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
12:46 p.m. Petty theft at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
3:12 p.m. Petty theft at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
4:58 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Shannon Way and Hembree Lane.
6:39 p.m. Petty theft at Deanna Place and Old Redwood Highway.
7:03 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:29 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
10:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Vinecrest Road and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 28
10:40 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:23 a.m. Welfare check at Bordeaux Way and Merlot Way.
11:37 p.m. Welfare check at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway.
11:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
1:01 p.m. Grand theft at Kidd Road and Grove Street.
3:02 P.M. Reckless driving at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane, reprimand and release.
5:43 p.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:58 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Hembree Lane and Maiden Lane.
6:20 p.m. Welfare check at Winter Creek Lane and Lord Drive.
8:43 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
7:02 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
8:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:55 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
11:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way, reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
12:05 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Vintage Greens Drive and Rafanelli Lane.
8:36 a.m. Violation of probation at Bell Road and Conde Lane.
10:14 a.m. Burglary at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
12:33 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
1:38 p.m. Welfare check at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
4:26 p.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:45 p.m. Disturbance at E Street and Dry Creek Drive.
7:53 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Mallory Drive and Natalie Drive.
11:19 p.m. Disturbance at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30
1:14 a.m. Disturbance at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
9:15 a.m. Vandalism at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
10:10 a.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
11:15 a.m. Disturbance at Duncan Drive and Cathy Lane.
2:02 p.m. Battery at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
2:13 p.m. Grand theft at Golf Course Drive and 14th Hole Drive.
4:03 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:42 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:59 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
9:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Belfiore Lane and Twin Oaks Lane, reprimand and release.
10:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive, reprimand and release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.