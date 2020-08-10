MONDAY, AUGUST 3
12:06 a.m. Vandalism at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:33 a.m. Vandalism at Venus Drive and Polaris Drive.
10:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive, reprimand and release.
12:28 p.m. County ordinance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
12:48 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
1:59 p.m. Burglary at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
2:22 p.m. County ordinance at Godfrey Drive and Lord Drive.
3:00 p.m. Dumping/littering at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway,
3:43 p.m. Probation violation at Northampton Drive and Hastings Place.
8:01 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane
8:50 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
11:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
11:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Lazy Creek Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
11:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, AIUGUST 4
2:53 a.m. Warrant attempt at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, arrest made.
9:14 a.m. Traffic stop at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
2:14 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
7:13 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
10:01 p.m. Drunk driver at Franklin Street and 3rd Street, arrest made
11:59 p.m. Disturbance at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5
12:30 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
1:39 p.m. County ordinance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
7:19 p.m. Welfare check at Bluebird Drive and Dove Lane.
7:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
8:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
8:32 p.m. County ordinance at Mitchell Lane and Baldocchi Way.
8:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane, arrest made.
8:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 4th Street, reprimand and release.
10:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road, citation given.
11:35 p.m. Welfare check at Esmond Court and Esmond Circle.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 6
1:36 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
9:24 a.m. Warrant attempt at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
12:13 p.m. Vandalism at Bell Road and Grayson Way.
1:56 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
4:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
7:36 p.m. Reckless driving at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
9:55 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane.
10:45 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane.
11:52 p.m. Disturbance art Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 7
6:30 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Benny Goodman Way and Glen Miller Drive.
7:15 a.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
8:45 a.m. Welfare check at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
12:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and 13th Hole Drive, citation given.
2:58 p.m. Welfare check at Enzos Way and Old Oak Road.
3:37 p.m. Man down at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
5:21 p.m. Temporary restraining order at Elsbree Lane and Heidi Place.
10:41 p.m. Shooting at dwelling at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:58 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8
8:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane, reprimand and release.
8:26 a.m. Warrant attempt at Wilcox Road and Starr Road, citation given.
9:59 a.m. Corner’s case at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
1:08 p.m. Missing person at risk at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
5:59 p.m. Counterfeiting at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
8:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hastings Place.
8:43 p.m. Robbery at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
11:14 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Leafhaven Lane and Ginkgo Place.
11:18 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
11:38 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Stellar Lane and Daybrook Drive.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 9
12:11 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
6:07 a.m. Welfare check at Joshua Drive and Cliffrose Street.
10:55 a.m. County ordinance at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
11:12 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive, reprimand and release.
12:06 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
4:24 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
5:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
6:42 p.m. Disturbance at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
6:51 p.m. Welfare check at Jensen Lane and 3rd Street.
7:25 p.m. Animal control call at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:58 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
9:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
9:31 p.m. Burglary at American Way and Conde Lane.
