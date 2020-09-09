MONDAY, AUGUST 31
7:33 a.m. Auto burglary report at Pollard Way and Sarah Court.
7:45 a.m. Welfare check at Parade Garden Way and Pulteney Place.
11:39 a.m. Missing person at risk at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
12:25 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
3:44 p.m. Child abuse at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
9:15 p.m. Traffic stop at American Way and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
9:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street, reprimand and release.
9:51 p.m. Traffic stop on Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
10:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
8:27 a.m. Welfare check Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
9:13 a.m. Subject sleeping at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way
9:32 a.m. Welfare check at Anna Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
9:45 a.m. Fraud at Jutta Way and Kristine Way.
2:09 p.m. Violation of probation McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
2:36 p.m. Welfare check at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, homeless related incident.
3:30 p.m. Fraud at Desiree Place and Wilson Lane.
9:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
10:04 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
10:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
3:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
3:17 a.m. Warrant attempt at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
4:51 a.m. Missing person at risk at Seville Court and Espana Way.
8:46 a.m. Welfare check at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
10:28 a.m. Disturbance at Foppiano Way and Seghesio Way.
10:34 a.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
10:57 a.m. Grand theft at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
11:03 a.m. Welfare check at Starr View Drive and Milky Way.
7:16 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Hampshire Lane and Wellington Circle.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
1:01 a.m. Welfare check at Kensington Court and Kensington Lane.
1:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
4:04 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Kensington Court and Kensington Lane.
5:34 a.m. Burglary at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
12:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
1:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
2:30 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
9:32 p.m. Family disturbance at Shannon Way and Samantha Way.
10:29 p.m. Animal control call at Windsor Palms Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
FRIDAY, SEPTMEBER 4
3”55 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street, reprimand and release.
8:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
10:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
11:57 a.m. Vandalism at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
12:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
12:56 p.m. Warrant attempt at Christopher Way and Pollard Way.
4:22 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:40 p.m. Disturbance at Moll Drive and Callahan Lane.
5:22 p.m. Animal control call at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
5:33 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
7:18 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:11 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Milson Place and Parade Garden Way, reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
1:38 a.m. Welfare check at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
3:56 a.m. promiscuous shooting at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
10:42 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane.
12:50 p.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:18 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:421 p.m. Family disturbance at Christopher Way and Pollard Way.
6:29 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street.
7:11 p.m. Welfare check at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
8:53 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
11:15 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Wild Oaks Drive and Oak Park Street.
11:19 a.m. Disturbance (verbal) at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
1:28 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Portello Lane and Victory Lane.
1:41 p.m. Disturbance at Vinecrest Road and Morgan Woods Court.
2:49 p.m. Animal control call at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
3:43 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
5:29 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
8:13 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Planetree Drive and Shagbark Street.
10:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
10:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
10:59 p.m. Drunk driver at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place.
11:56 p.m. Mentally ill subject at Valley oak Court and Los Amigos Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.