MONDAY, DECEMBER 14
1:22 a.m. Missing person at risk at Southampton Drive and Wellington Circle.
7:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road, reprimand and release.
11:45 a.m. Fraud at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
11:53 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Sunray Place and Sunray Court.
1:23 p.m. Elder abuse report at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway.
1:39 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
5:23 p.m. Fraud at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
5:32 p.m. Welfare check at Belfiore Lane and Twin Oaks Lane.
9:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
11:23 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15
1:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Jesse Ray Place and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:07 a.m. Mentally ill subject at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
10:27 a.m. Violation of court order at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
2:34 p.m. Vandalism at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road.
5:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Jessica Drive and Gertrude Drive.
9:05 p.m. Disturbance at Winter Creek Lane and Berwyn Way.
10:00 p.m. Welfare check at Broad Oak Way and Hembree Lane.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16
12:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
3:08 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shadetree Drive and White Ash Court.
6:49 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
9:29 a.m. Welfare check at Broad Oak Way and Hembree Lane.
9:47 a.m. Fraud at Hastings Place and Wilson Lane.
9:50 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
11:36 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Elsbree Circle and Natalie Drive.
12:25 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:42 a.m. Vandalism at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
2:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
2:39 p.m. Disturbance at Day School Place and Aviation Boulevard.
3:29 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
3:51 p.m. Petty theft at Foppiano Way and Rochioli Drive.
8:22 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
9:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Wilson Lane.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17
7:32 a.m. Petty theft at Jensen Lane and Alden Lane.
8:21 a.m. Traffic stop at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
8:36 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Elsbree Lane and Rachael Lane, citation given.
9:09 a.m. Petty theft at Jensen Lane and Alden Lane.
10:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
10:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane, reprimand and release.
11:58 a.m. Family disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
1:16 p.m. Disturbance at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
2:44 p.m. Child abuse at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
2:50 p.m. Dumping/littering at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
3:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
3:13 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Gumview Road and Berry Lane.
4:27 p.m. Grand theft at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
5:19 p.m. Vandalism at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
5:50 p.m. Welfare check at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, homeless related incident.
6:11 p.m. Petty theft at Rio Ruso Drive and Fiesta Court.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18
1:11 a.m. Welfare check at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor Avenue.
7:13 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Mitchell Lane.
10:21 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
11:46 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:06 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
4:42 p.m. Traffic stop at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue, reprimand and release.
4:53 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
7:22 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:36 p.m. Disturbance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
8:14 p.m. County ordinance at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
8:26 p.m. Missing person at risk at Stellar Lane and Starr Road.
10:37 p.m. Family disturbance at Kilarney Lane and Shamrock Circle.
10:54 p.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
11:06 p.m. Family disturbance at Tabatha Way and Blasi Drive.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19
3:06 a.m. Drunk driver at Pleasant Avenue and Emmerson Street.
8:21 a.m. Warrant attempt at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
8:27 a.m. Mentally ill subject at Leona Court and Chris Street.
8:47 a.m. Grand theft at Shannon Way and Samantha Way.
10:56 a.m. Stolen vehicle at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
12:56 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
1:04 a.m. Grand theft at Shadetree Drive and Quince Street.
1:20 p.m. Violation of court order at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
4:07 p.m. County ordinance at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:42 p.m. County ordinance at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:50 p.m. County ordinance at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
7:50 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:53 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
8:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
8:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
8:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Bell Road and Cameron Drive, reprimand and release.
8:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Plant Road, reprimand and release.
11:51 p.m. Animal control call at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20
4:21 a.m. Subject sleeping at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
7:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive, reprimand and release.
8:01 a.m. Burglary report at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
3:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
4:43 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
7:24 p.m. Violation of court order at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
7:47 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:49 p.m. Wanted person no warrant at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:12 p.m. Battery at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
