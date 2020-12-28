MONDAY, DECEMBER 21
4:28 a.m. Welfare check at Sassafras Street and Pistachio Place.
9:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
9:46 A.M. Extortion at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
10:37 a.m. Grand theft at Cerrada Court and Buena Tierra Court.
11:40 a.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
12:00 p.m. Disturbance at Winter Creek Lane and Berwyn Way.
12:56 p.m. Auto burglary at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane
1:52 p.m. Disturbance at Wisteria Way and Peppertree Drive.
4:13 p.m. Vandalism at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
6:52 p.m. Vandalism at Wisteria Way and Peppertree Drive.
9:53 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:35 p.m. Animal control call at Shira Street and Foothill Drive.
11:06 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22
6:22 a.m. Display of weapon at Bluebird Drive and Dove Lane.
2:06 p.m. Disturbance at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
4:11 p.m. Warrant attempt at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway.
6:57 p.m. Family disturbance at Birkdale Court and Troon Court.
8:29 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:11 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
9:47 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23
9:59 a.m. Vandalism at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:38 a.m. Violation of court order at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
12:50 a.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:00 p.m. Fraud at Brooks Road South and Pulteney Place.
1:07 p.m. Grand theft at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
5:11 p.m. Traffic accident with minor injuries at Jutta Way and Kristine Way.
6:03 p.m. Welfare check at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
6:06 p.m. Missing person at risk at Piccadilly Circle and Nottingham Way.
8:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Redwood Highway.
8:44 p.m. Disturbance at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
11:30 p.m. Disturbance at Vinecrest Circle and Elise Way.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24
10:48 a.m. Fraud at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
2:41 p.m. Welfare check at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, subject transported.
11:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
11:32 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
11:42 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25
12:40 a.m. disturbance at Southampton Drive and Wellington Circle.
2:15 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
2:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Circle Drive and Conde Lane.
2:54 a.m. Missing person at risk on Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
4:54 a.m. Auto burglary at Vinecrest Road and Victoria Lane.
7:05 a.m. Welfare check at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
3:56 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
6:27 p.m. Fight at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
6:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
6:48 p.m. Child abuse report at Country Meadow Way and Billington Lane.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26
12:16 p.m. Domestic court order violation at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
Between 6:25 p.m. and 10:02 p.m. multiple calls for fireworks and promiscuous shootings.
8:09 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Yerba Buena Way and Hembree Lane.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27
11:49 a.m. County ordinance at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
12:11 p.m. Welfare check at Joshua Drive and Chinaberry Way.
3:14 p.m. Fight at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
10:48 p.m. Overdose at Godfrey Drive and Walten Way.
11:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
