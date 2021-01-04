MONDAY, DECEMBER 28
12:21 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane.
12:45 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:15 a.m. Vandalism at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
12:15 p.m. Surrendering of firearm for safekeeping at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:00 p.m. Auto burglary at Dartmouth Way and Wilson Lane.
1:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
7:03 p.m. Family disturbance at Bay Tree Court and Canyon Oak Drive.
9:05 p.m. Welfare check at Mathew Court and Wilson Lane.
10:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29
9:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
2:32 p.m. Vandalism at Cornell Street and Shira Street.
4:25 p.m. Fraud at Lazy Creek Drive and Quail Hollow Court.
8:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30
5:29 a.m. Welfare check at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
12:11 p.m. Fraud at Shannon Way and Shannon Court.
12:23 p.m. Petty theft at Dry Creek Drive and C Street.
1:00 p.m. Petty theft at Kidd Road and Maduro Street.
1:35 p.m. Spousal injury at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
9:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31
9:18 a.m. Non-narcotic drug possession at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
9:40 a.m. Spousal injury report at Private Road F and Private Road E.
11:04 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:41 a.m. Man down at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:58 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
4:53 p.m. Grand theft report at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
6:29 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
Between 6:58 p.m. and 10:29 p.m. multiple calls for fireworks and promiscuous shooting.
8:57 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
10:09 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
11:10 p.m. Animal control call at Northampton Drive and Wilson Lane.
11:14 p.m. Animal control call at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane.
11:19 p.m. Animal control call at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
11:29 p.m. Violation of probation at Gumview Road and Herb Road.
11:32 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Shira Street and Usher Drive.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 1
Between 12:04 a.m. and 12:10 a.m. multiple calls for fireworks.
5:14 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
5:26 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
8:15 a.m. Vandalism at Gumview Road and Herb Road.
8:40 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
9:31 a.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Jessica Drive and Veronica Court.
12:19 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
3:53 p.m. Violation of court order at Yerba Buena Way and Hembree Lane.
5:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Vinecrest Road and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
7:18 p.m. Man down at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
Between 9:36 p.m. and 10:28 p.m. multiple calls for fireworks.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 2
1:15 p.m. Trespassing at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
6:57 a.m. Under the influence of drugs at Wade Drive and Brian Street.
8:51 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Starr View Drive and Milky Way.
7:00 p.m. Disturbance at Leafhaven Lane and Shadetree Drive.
11:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
SUNDAY, JANUARY, 3
1:48 a.m. Battery report at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
8:35 a.m. Stolen vehicle recovery at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
3:49 p.m. Disturbance at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
4:27 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:07 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, subject transported.
9:14 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
9:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
9:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
