MONDAY, DECEMBER 7
7: 24 a.m. Auto burglary at Dartmouth Way and Billington Lane.
7:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Montego Street and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
8:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:02 a.m. Child abuse at Mallory Avenue and Kristine Way.
10:44 a.m. Child abuse at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:09 a.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:43 a.m. Welfare check at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
11:57 a.m. Welfare check at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
12:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Gordon Court and Alden Lane, reprimand and release.
1:34 p.m. Grand theft at Miramonte Street and Valle Vista Street.
2:21 p.m. Reckless driving at Alden Court and Harper Court.
7:58 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
10:26 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Wildflower Court and Lakewood Drive.
11:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8
11:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive, reprimand and release.
2:13 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
2:51 p.m. Family disturbance at Kristine Way and Mirna Court.
3:28 p.m. Grand theft at Decanter Circle and Cellar Way.
5:21 p.m. Petty theft at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
9:45 p.m. Petty theft at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
10:23 p.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Sanders Road and Day Road, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9
8:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
9:23 a.m. Petty theft at Starr Road and Ventnor Avenue.
12:51 p.m. Disturbance at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
3:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
6:47 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
8:49 p.m. Officer help/emergency at Sonoma County Airport.
9:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Olson Farm, reprimand and release.
10:07 p.m. Welfare check at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
10:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10
4:47 a.m. Warrant attempt at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
8:25 a.m. Disturbance at Trione Circle and Ferrari Way.
8:45 a.m. Grand theft at American Way and Conde Lane.
12:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
12:20 p.m. Petty theft at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
2:09 p.m. Suicide threats at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Road.
2:53 p.m. Animal control call at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
4:05 p.m. Child abuse at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
4:25 p.m. Welfare check at Winter Creek Lane and Berwyn Way.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11
12:39 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Sparrow Court and Billington Lane.
8:25 a.m. Fraud at Loni Court and Wilson Lane.
10:04 a.m. Welfare check at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
3:05 p.m. Wanted person no warrant at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
5:41 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
9:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way, reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12
8:27 a.m. Vehicle tampering at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
11:13 a.m. Warrant attempt at Starburst Court and West Starburst Court.
12:33 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Parade Garden Way and Pulteney Place.
1:56 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
6:08 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Strech Lane and Hembree Lane.
7:06 p.m. Auto burglary at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
9:10 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Parade Garden Way and Pulteney Place.
11:06 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Bluebird Drive and Bluebird Court.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13
10:19 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
11:52 a.m. Burglary at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
3:31 p.m. Disturbance at Anthony Court and Wilson Lane.
5:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Jensen Lane, reprimand and release.
8:02 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
9:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Cornell Street and Dove Lane, reprimand and release.
9:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
11:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
